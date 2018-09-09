Register
23:58 GMT +309 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Tornado jets on the ground at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey (File)

    Germany May Join Possible Western Airstrikes on Syria - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3414

    Germany may join possible airstrikes on Syrian government forces by western nations in case of chemical weapons use by Damascus, according to local media.

    German Defence Ministry has been mulling mulled joining possible airstrikes by the United States, the United Kingdom and France against the Syrian government forces, Bild reported. The ministry is considering the option in case of possible chemical weapons use in Syria, which they presume will be carried out by the Syrian government troops, the outlet said.

    Earlier in the day, French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly said that if chemical attacks are carried out in Syria, response will follow, including those from France.

    Smoke raises in the Syrian village of Kafr Ain in the southern countryside of Idlib province after an airstrike on September 7, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Anas AL-DYAB
    Most of Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone Still Controlled by Militants – Moscow
    The US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert also said earlier in a press briefing that the United States and its international partners will respond swiftly to any verified chemical weapons use in Syria.

    Previously, Russian Defense Ministry warned that the leader of the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, which is affiliated with the Al-Qaeda-linked al-Nusra terror organization (banned in Russia), was planning a chemical attack against civilians in the Syrian province of Idlib in order to provoke western nations into retaliating against Damascus.

    Idlib province is currently a remaining stronghold of the insurgency in Syria. The province was seized by the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (also known as al-Nusra) terror group in 2015. The Syrian government allowed radicals who surrendered in the city of Aleppo, in the Homs province and in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta to leave for Idlib.

    READ MORE: Clashes in Idlib May Result in Displacement of Up to 700,000 People – Report

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump urged the Syrian government as well as Russia and Iran to prevent the Syrian army's possible offensive in Idlib, saying that would be "a grave humanitarian mistake" and that "hundreds of thousands of people could be killed".

    Related:

    US Representative for Syria Says Possible Idlib Offensive Would Be 'Reckless'
    Putin: Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Preparing Provocations
    Putin: Most Important Now is To Kick Terrorists Out of Syria's Idlib
    'Inevitable' Op: Why Russia, Iran, Turkey Need to Solve Differences Over Idlib
    Success of Initiative on Truce in Idlib Relies on Turkey's Actions - Scholars
    Tags:
    chemical attack, airstrike, Germany, Syria, United States, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok