Iranian Forces Should Increase Power to 'Scare off' Enemies - Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier stated that "there is no likelihood of a military war," adding, however, that the armed forces have to "raise their personnel and equipment capacities."

"Increase your power as much as you can, because your power scares off the enemy and forces it to retreat," Khamenei said during a graduation ceremony for Iranian cadets, according to his official website.

This echoes previous statements by Iranian military officials, who had announced that Tehran would increase ballistic and cruise missile capacity and acquire new military equipment in order to boost the security of the Islamic Republic.

READ MORE: Iran Wants to Relocate Its Main Oil Export Terminal in Face of US Sanctions

All this comes amid growing tensions between Iran and the US. Since Washington withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, in March, new sanctions against Tehran have been introduced by the US. The first round of the restrictions against Iran came into effect in August. The sanctions affect various sectors, such as the Iranian car industry, aircraft industry, gold, and financial operations.