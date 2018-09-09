Prime Minister of Abkhazia Gagulia Killed in Car Accident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of Abkhazia Gennady Gagulia was killed in a car accident which took place not far from the settlement of Myussera, in the republic's Gudauta District, late on Saturday, Diana Zantaria, the spokeswoman for the republic's cabinet of ministers, told Sputnik.

"Yes, we confirm this information. The accident took place near the Myussera post. According to preliminary information, Gennady Leonidovich was still alive on the way to hospital. No one else got hurt [in the accident]," Zantaria said.

According to the spokeswoman, the road accident occurred when the government's motorcade was heading from the Russian resort city of Sochi to Abkhazia late on Saturday.

Naala Avidzba, the spokeswoman for the president of Abkhazia, ruled out a terrorist attack or assassination as possible causes of the accident.

"It was an accident. The prime minister was killed in a car accident. A terrorist attack or assassination are not the case here," Avidzba said.

According to the republic's Interior Ministry, two more people were injured in the road accident.