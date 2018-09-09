Curfew in Iraqi Basra Lifted Following Normalization of Situation - Source

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - The Iraqi authorities lifted late on Saturday the curfew declared in the country's city of Basra due to days of violent protests after the situation in the city normalized, a source in the city's law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.

The curfew was imposed in Basra at 4:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on Saturday.

"The decision to lift the curfew was taken after the security forces from Baghdad had been deployed in the streets of Basra and also following the normalization of situation in the city," the source said.

Alsumaria broadcaster previously reported that while Iraqi authorities' tried several times to impose curfew in Basra in order to ease the situation, thousands of local citizens were leaving their houses every evening, and the protests showed no sign of fading.

The southern Iraqi city of Basra has been gripped in violent protests since Monday, with at least 10 people reported left dead and over 100 injured. The protesters, who call on the government to address the problem of electricity cuts and lack of safe drinking water, have set several governmental buildings on fire and blocked the country's major port of Um Qasr.