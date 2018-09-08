Three Katyusha Rockets Fired at Basra Airport in Iraq - Reports

According to the AP, citing an airport official, no casualties or damages were reported as a result of the incident, with flights proceeding according to schedule. No organization claimed responsibility for the incident.

An Iraqi airport representative said that unknown attackers launched three Katyusha rockets at the facility on Saturday.

The incident occurred amid violent mass protests in the city over a lack of basic services and corruption, with demonstrators storming and torching presidential palaces, attacking the Iranian consulate and offices of pro-Iranian political parties. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry Seif Badr, at least 12 people have been killed and 50 were injured during the clashes.

The Iraqi government to hold an extraordinary session on September 8 to address the situation in Basra.

The recent pretests were triggered by the the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who had allegedly drunk polluted water.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW