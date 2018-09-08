Yemeni Rebels Fire Missile at Saudi Arabia Injuring Troops - Reports

A missile strike was performed by the Yemeni at Saudi Arabia's southwestern region of Asir, causing injuries on the troops, Tansim News Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the Tansim News, the rebels claimed the strike against the kingdom was a retaliation for the earlier bombings of the Hodeidah province by the Saudi forces.

The incident followed another missile attack performed by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia's southern province of Najran on Wednesday. According to the Al Arabiya broadcaster, at least 37 people have been injured due to the strike.

READ MORE: Saudi-Led Coalition Regrets Deadly Bus Attack in Yemen, Calls it 'Unjustified'

© REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah Houthis Missing Geneva Peace Talks Because Saudi-Backed Government Won’t Let Their Plane Leave

Saudi Arabia is frequently targeted by the Houthi rebels from within Yemen who conduct numerous missile launches.

Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.