08:35 GMT +308 September 2018
    Police prevent protesters from storming the provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Baghdad, on Sunday, July 15, 2018

    Iraqi PM Orders to Launch Investigation Into Security Forces' Work in Basra

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi has ordered to launch an investigation into the work of security forces, which protected government buildings and the Iranian consulate in Basra city shaken by violent riots, the government press service said.

    On Friday, demonstrators stormed one of the presidential palaces in Basra amid ongoing mass protests against lack of basic services and corruption. The protesters torched one of the four presidential palaces in Basra after attacking the Iranian consulate on Friday and burned offices of pro-Iranian political parties on Thursday, local media reported.

    Police prevent protesters from storming the provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Baghdad, on Sunday, July 15, 2018
    © AP Photo /
    Three Protesters Die During Clashes in Iraq's Basra - Reports
    The protesters also attacked the West Qurna-2 oilfield near Basra, operated by Russia's LUKoil, though none of the company's employees or contractors received injuries.

    "The head of the council of ministers and the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, Haider Abadi has ordered to launch investigation against security forces personnel, who were in charge of protection of Iraqi organizations and the Iranian consulate in Basra, for failure to fulfill their duties," the press service said.

    The Foreign Ministries of Iran and Bahrain have already urged their citizens to leave Iraq. The Iraqi parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to discuss the situation in Basra.

    READ MORE: Protesters in Basra, Iraq Reportedly Set Iranian Consulate on Fire (PHOTO)

    Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Friday that Iran condemns the "brutal attack" on the Iranian Consulate in Iraq's Basra and demands immediate punishment of the perpetrators

    Protesters block the road to Iraq's Umm Qasr port, south of Basra, Iraq July 13, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Essam al-Sudani
    Protesters in Iraq Attempt to Storm Basra Administration Building - Reports
    The number of injured in violent riots in Basra has increased to 45 and at least two people were killed, a spokesman of the Iraqi Health Ministry Seif Badra said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    Previous protests in Basra broke out in June before spreading to other areas of southern Iraq. Discontent has been sparked by problems with electricity and water supplies that have been exacerbated by scorching heat this summer. The government had formed a special commission to deal with the demands, pledging to allocate some $17 million to fixing electricity and water supplies. The promise resulted in protests subsiding before reigniting on Monday.

