Number of Palestinians Injured in Clashes in Gaza Grows to Almost 400

GAZA STRIP (Sputnik) – The number of Palestinians who were injured in clashes with Israeli troops on the borders of the Gaza Strip has grown to 395, while one person was killed, spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry Ashraf Qedra told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, local health authorities said that almost 100 Palestinians were wounded and one was killed.

"A Palestinian minor was killed in the east of the Rafah city, and 395 Palestinians were injured at the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip on Friday… Out of those wounded, 147 Palestinians were sent to hospital," Qedra said.

© AP Photo / Adel Hana Palestinian ‘Great March of Return’ Protests in Gaza Strip Continue (VIDEO)

Tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. The recent disturbances on the Israeli-Gaza border have been caused by continued shelling and the release of arson balloons by Hamas militants into Israel.

The clashes have already left at least 170 Palestinians dead and about 18,000 others injured.