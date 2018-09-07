Protesters in Basra, Iraq Reportedly Set Iranian Consulate on Fire (PHOTO)

The Iranian consulate in the al-Barda'iya area of Basra was set on fire and stormed by protesters on September 7, a source told Sputnik. Kurdistan 24 reported that protesters also attacked the US consulate in the city.
Protesters have stormed several government buildings, as well as the offices a state-funded TV channel on September 6. The headquarters of local authorities and political parties have reportedly been set on fire. Protesters have also blocked Iraq's biggest port, Umm Qasr.
#BREAKING— Iraq Day (@iraq_day) September 7, 2018
The #Iranian consulate in #Basra south #Iraq is one fire now as thousands of protestors try storm it. pic.twitter.com/NPnvu7DzHN
متظاهرو #البصرة العراقية يهتفون أمام القنصلية الإيرانية: "#إيران برا برا والبصرة حرة حرة”#البصره_تهتف_ضد_ايران #العراق pic.twitter.com/YVenD2ZMDa— الأكثر مشاهدة (@TopSaudiNews2) September 7, 2018
Protesters Storm And Torch Iranian Consulate In Iraq's Basra https://t.co/yCIC3EJcth pic.twitter.com/R4NGKe9tFx
— Tuck's News (@tucksnews) September 7, 2018
Basra has been rocked by protests since September 3, with residents demanding that authorities fix the situation with drinkable water and electricity in the city.
