US Representative for Syria Says Possible Idlib Offensive Would Be 'Reckless'

New US special representative for Syria James Jeffrey said that any offensive by the Syrian forces or Russia in Syrian Idlib province would be a "reckless escalation." The representative was also quoted by Reuters as saying that the situation in the region was "very dangerous" and claiming "lots of evidence that chemical weapons are being prepared."

"Any offensive is to us objectionable as a reckless escalation," Jeffrey, told reporters.

Idlib province is a remaining stronghold of militant and terror groups in the country. Syrian President Bashar Assad previously stressed that the Idlib province liberation was among the priorities for the Syrian military's operations. The situation in the province has been tense, amid reports on terrorists preparing a false-flag chemical attack against civilians, set to provoke western nations into launching a military action against the Syrian government, which they have already accused of chemical attacks against civilians.

Meanwhile, James Jeffrey also stressed in his statement that Washington plans to stay in Syria for "enduring defeat of the Islamic State," which, he says, would take a while. He has also stated that Bashar Assad "has no future as a ruler," noting however, that it is not Washington's job to get rid of him.