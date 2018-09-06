Russia Calls on US to Release Targets in Syria Tied to Alleged Chemical Weapons

We have a specific proposal to our American colleagues. Could you please voice the list of targets that as is being said the Pentagon has determined for the strikes of the Troika," Nebenzia said. "If in your view they are related to the stockpiling and use of chemical weapons, then show respect for the UN charter and convey them to OPCW to carry out the inspections."
Idlib province is a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country. It is also one of Syria's de-escalation zones. Syrian President Bashar Assad previously stressed that the Idlib province liberation was among the priorities for the Syrian military's operations. Syrian Foreign minister Walid Muallem noted later that the Washington's warnings would not affect the "determination of the Syrian people and Syrian army’s plans to clear Idlib and finally put an end to terrorism in Syria."
