Satellite PHOTO Shows Consequences of Israeli Strikes on Syria's Hama – Reports

Earlier this week, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported about missile strikes on the country's Hama and Tartus provinces, allegedly carried out by the Israeli Air Force. At least one person was killed and twelve others were injured in the attacks.

A spate of satellite images of a destroyed site in Syria, south of the city of Masyaf, has been released by the Israeli satellite imaging company ImageSat; the site apparently corresponds with the location of Tuesday's reported strike on the Syrian province of Hama by the Israeli military, according to Haaretz, an Israeli media outlet.

The images were released after Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said that the Jewish state's military had conducted hundreds of strikes against Syria over the past two years.

He pointed out the significance of the strikes "in terms of preserving the red line, preventing the things that Iran has done, is doing and is trying to do against Israel from Syria."

On Wednesday, the Syrian news website Orient News published two video clips of Israel's alleged missile strike on Hama Province in central Syria. One of the clips showed a missile fly to a target, while the second video revealed the consequences of a missile strike.

Earlier, Syria's state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) cited a military source as saying that Syrian air defenses had intercepted several missiles launched by the Israeli military towards the provinces of Hama and Tartus, where at least one person was killed and 12 others wounded as the results of the strikes.

Israel has intensified missile strikes in Syria, pointing to the alleged Iranian military presence in the Arab Republic as a pretext for its attacks.

Tehran and Damascus have repeatedly rejected the allegations, insisting that only Iranian military advisers are currently present in Syria to help the country's government combat terrorism.