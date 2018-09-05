Drones Downed Near Hmeymim Base Launched From Idlib Zone - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two drones destroyed overnight to Tuesday near Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria were launched from the Idlib de-escalation zone, head of Russia's center for Syrian reconciliation Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko said Wednesday.

"On September 4, at night, Russian Hmeymim airbase airspace control means discovered two unmanned aerial vehicles… launched from an area of the Idlib de-escalation zone under the control of illegal armed units," Savchenko said.

He said the air targets were destroyed at a safe distance from the airbase.

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov Four Russian Warplanes Hit Nusra Front Positions in Syria's Idlib Province – Russian MoD

On Tuesday, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement ceasefire agreement violations have been registered in 16 areas of the Syrian Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours.

"Despite the implemented ceasefire agreement, the number of violations on the part of the illegal armed formations acting in the Idlib de-escalation zone, fails to decrease. Over the past 24 hours, there have been attacks on the settlements of Safsafa, Djubb el-Meara, Kinsabba (three times), Sharaf, Nahshebba, Ain al-Kantara, Sandrin, Ikko (three times), Barish and on the positions of the government forces in the area of Abu Ali mountain in the Latakia province, on Halidia, Makanis al-Duvayry (twice), Assad academy districts in Aleppo, on the settlements of Mahardah, Al-Lataminah, Tel Bazam in the Hama province," the center's statement published on the official website of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The statement also said that the armed rebel groups in the south-east of Syria have handed over four mortars, 19 weapons and around one tonne of ammunition.

READ MORE: Russian Forces at Hmeymim Air Base Down 2 Drones Launched by Syrian Militants

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the ceasefire violations could not be tolerated forever. He noted that the truce breaches occurred on a regular basis, adding that Damascus along with Russia, Iran and Turkey, the ceasefire agreement's guarantors, were working towards separating the armed opposition from terrorists.