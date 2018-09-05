Twin Blasts in Kabul Leave 20 People Killed, 70 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 20 people were killed and 70 others wounded after twin explosions hit western Kabul on Wednesday, the 1TV broadcaster reported citing the Interior Ministry.

According to the local media, the first blast struck a wrestling club in an apparent suicide attack. The second blast took place nearby.

The Tolo News broadcaster reported that it targeted law enforcement officials.

Update: Eyewitnesses say the explosion occurred inside a sports club in PD6 of #Kabul city. Casualties feared.

Photo: Social media #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/mHN0mtJdtz — Hadi Sahar (@HadiSahar2) 5 сентября 2018 г.

تصاویر منتشر شده از محل وقوع رویداد انتحاری نشان می‌دهد که کف صالون ورزشی خون‌آلود است. #Kabul #kabulblast pic.twitter.com/xD36p5Kj7U — اطلاعات روز | Etilaatroz (@Etilaatroz) 5 сентября 2018 г.

No terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

READ MORE: Daesh Claims Responsibility for Assault on Educational Center in Kabul — Reports

The Afghan Armed Forces have been waging operations against Daesh* and the Taliban* movement for years. However, the bloodshed in the country continues.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.