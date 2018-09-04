Nusra Front May Produce Weaponized Chlorine in Syria - UN Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Nusra Front terrorists have the ability to produce weaponized chlorine, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"I have been saying, and I confirm my thinking that the government on the one hand and al-Nusra [on the other], which is an organization declared terrorist by the [UN] Security Council, are having the capability to produce weaponized chlorine," de Mistura told reporters.

The envoy underscored that chlorine has "unique horrible capacity of being on the gray zone between what is considered a chemical attack and not."

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar Syria Never Used And Will Not Use Chemical Weapons - Ambassador to Russia

Russia's Defense Ministry has recently warned that the leader of the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, which is affiliated with the Nusra Front*, is planning a chemical attack against civilians in the Syrian Idlib province in order to provoke western nations into retaliating against Damascus.

Last week, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said terrorists smuggled eight canisters of chlorine gas into a village southwest of Idlib. According to Konashenkov, a chemical attack would create a pretext for Western intervention in an Idlib operation.

Previously, Syria accused terrorist of using chemical weapons, at the same time noting that Damascus eliminated all of its chemical arsenals in 2013 and that Syria would not use chemical weapons.

*Jabhat Nusra, also known as Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia