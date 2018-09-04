Several Journalists Injured With Tear Gas During Protests in West Bank - Reports

GAZA (Sputnik) - Israeli forces used tear gas on Tuesday to disperse a rally organized by Palestinian journalists near the city of Ramallah in West Bank, causing several injuries, Wafa reported.

According to the Palestinian Wafa news agency, the rally was organized near Ofer military prison to support Palestinian journalist Ali Dar Ali, who has been in Israeli custody since August 15. The rally was intended to coincide with one of Dar Ali's court hearings.

Israeli forces reportedly fired tear gas canisters and concussion grenades at the protesters. Head of the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Ahmad Assaf and chairman of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) Nasser Abu Baker, as well as a number of other prominent Palestinian figures, took part in the rally, according to the media outlet.

Freed Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi stares at Israeli soldiers on the hill during a protest against new settlement building in the West Bank pic.twitter.com/Frj6edQbt3 — Joe (@joedyke) September 4, 2018

​The Israeli Defense Forces, in their turn, have neither confirmed nor commented on this information.

Dar Ali was detained at his home in Burham village, northwest of Ramallah, after Israeli authorities accused him of incitement on social media.