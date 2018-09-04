Man Trying to Blow Up US Embassy in Cairo Detained - Reports

The US embassy in Cairo is on alert after a man tried to blow it up with explosive devices.

US citizens are advised to avoid the country's embassy in Cairo after an incident was reported nearby, on Simon Bolivar Street, the US embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"US Citizens should/not come to the Embassy at this time," the embassy tweeted. "We are aware of a reported incident on Simon Bolivar Street in Cairo."

Security was boosted after an unidentified man reportedly tried to throw an explosive device on Tuesday outside the US embassy in Cairo. Later, the local security forces stated, as quoted by Reuters, that he was detained.

The incident has disrupted public transportation near the area, the US embassy stated.