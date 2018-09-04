UK Sends 100 Troops to Support NATO Mission in Afghanistan

"100 Welsh Guards arrived in Afghanistan last week. They traveled with Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson who was in the country for a three-day visit," the government said.
READ MORE: UK Defense Secretary Warns Afghan Daesh Terrorists Threaten Whole Europe
The 100 soldiers are only the first group of additional 440 troops that the United Kingdom has pledged to send to Afghanistan.
NATO is maintaining a multinational training mission in Afghanistan, helping and mentoring the local forces in the fight against terrorism.
