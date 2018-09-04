Register
13:09 GMT +304 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Aerial View of Tehran

    Iranians Reveal Real Impact of US Sanctions on Their Lives

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Hansueli Krapf / Aerial View of Tehran
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It has been less than a month since the US sanctions against Iran came into effect; however, they have already affected the lives of the Islamic Republic’s residents. Sputnik spoke with ordinary Iranians and entrepreneurs about the way the US sanctions have affected their lives and businesses.

    Insurance

    The US sanctions have an indirect effect on insurance and this trend was usually called the anticipation, Mahmud, an insurance specialist, told Sputnik.

    According to the specialist, the business environment has already started responding to the news of the introduction of sanctions, which has resulted in an increase in the price of gold and foreign currency.

    "Obviously, the general price level has also increased, although there were still a few months before the sanctions came into effect in August," he added.

    READ MORE: Belgian Official Reportedly Blames US for Weaponizing Dollar Amid Iran Sanctions

    Mahmud stressed the inability to conduct foreign currency transactions and the growth of the cost of insurance due to inflation as having been prompted by the re-introduced sanctions. For example, they've faced an increase in car insurance prices and a significant increase in the cost of certain insurance certificates, such as health insurance cards, due to the increase in prices for medicine and medical equipment.

    Automotive Industry

    If one chooses to observe automotive industry the conditions for the development of the industry are now much better compared to the period before the JCPOA, Pouriya Ebnrahimi, a machine industry specialist in the field, said.

    "The number of cars produced has grown; the presence of French (automakers) Peugeot and Renault in Iran has played a significant role in the development of the industry. We can say that we haven't seen the full effect of the US sanctions. However, there has been a significant increase in car prices in the free market, and some automakers have found it hard to sell (cars)," the expert explained.

    Ebnrahimi also noted that as soon as the sanctions come into full effect, there would to be a drop in car production. In addition, certain companies would not get a chance to produce domestically if the French companies leave Iran.

    In addition, there are a lot of people in the automotive industry that could lose their jobs because of sanctions. When asked whether the sanctions would put Iran in the position where it was before the JCPOA, the expert said there was no straight answer.

    "There's no single answer. On the one hand, both the US and Iran already have some experience with previous sanctions, which they can rely on. On the other hand, the US sanctions against Iran are unilateral. Europe and the world community have condemned the US withdrawal from the agreement, which had been negotiated for a long time. Iran's advantage is its partnership with Russia and China."

    Book Publishing

    Newspapers
    CC BY 2.0 / Jon S
    Iran Blasts Western Media for False Image of Country Under US Sanctions
    Hamed Kani, a book publishing specialist, stressed the negative effect of the measures, not only on the country's economy, particularly book production, but also on the mood within society.

    The expert pointed out that the first problem the sanctions have brought to the public was the psychological mood of a society that was deteriorating, which might result in the economic unrest in various industries and could destroy progress.

    Kani also stressed that the change in the value of the currency and soaring prices have led to a rise in their production costs. This fever has also affected the securities market, which also has a free and a state price; this has also affected book production.

    "Books are gradually leaving the book basket thus leading to a drop in sales. So, we have to sell more products having produced fewer. So, while the number of copies is going down, the prices are rising. If consumers were more interested in books, they might be cheaper then," the expert added.

    READ MORE: US Sanctions: 'An Attempt to Influence the Political Sphere in Iran' — Expert

    Kani believes the situation won't get better and that inflation will continue, which will also have a negative effect on book publishing.

    "I'm not sure we are going to return to the times before the JCPOA. Our historical data shows that the situation won't get better. When prices rise, they rise even more in a while, but they don't go down. Only something like the Resolution 598 can improve the situation, but I doubt we're going to see something like this. I think the dollar will soar, thus affecting book publishing greatly," Kani explained.

    Related:

    Iran Blasts Western Media for False Image of Country Under US Sanctions
    Iran Plans to Supply Syria With Its Own Jets, S-300 Analogues – Reports
    Iran in Talks With Swiss Oil Giant Over $1Bln Deal - Reports
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, currency, industry, production, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), trade war, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse