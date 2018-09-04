Israel Closer to Arab World Due to 'Bad' Iran Nuke Deal - Netanyahu

In early May, the Israeli Prime Minister welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw Washington from what Netanyahu described as "the catastrophic nuclear deal."

Speaking at the Foreign Ministry, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again criticized the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but added that the agreement added to better ties between the Jewish state and Arab countries, according to the i24NEWS.

"The agreement with Iran was a bad agreement in every respect except for one – it brought us closer to the Arab world on a scale that we never knew, and one of our goals is that it continues," the Israeli news network quoted Netanyahu as saying.

In context of the JCPOA, the Israeli Prime Minister also pointed out "another important thing" which he said pertains to "a gradual normalization with leading countries in the Arab world."

Netanyahu's remarks came after he reportedly hinted on August 1 that Israel may join an anti-Iranian Arab coalition in the event that Tehran blocks the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal on May 8, Netanyahu praised Trump for what he described as a "brave decision to reject the catastrophic nuclear deal with the terrorist regime in Tehran."

Israel and Iran have not maintained diplomatic relations since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, and in the past decades bilateral tensions have substantially escalated, with Tehran declining to recognize the Jewish state which in turn berates Iran for its alleged attempts to expand its clout in Syria.

Although Israel and Saudi Arabia have no official diplomatic relations, the Kingdom has recently softened its rhetoric towards Tel Aviv, with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman recognizing the right of the Jewish people to have their own land.