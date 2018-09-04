Founder of Afganistan Haqqani Militant Network Dead - Reports

Mujahideen commander Jalaluddin Haqqani, one of the most prominent terrorist leaders during the 1980s died on Tuesday.

According to AFP, the Afgan Taliban* announced that Haqqani died after a long illness. Haqqani was one of the war leaders fought against the Soviet Union in the 1980s with the help of the US and Pakistan.

At that time he gained the attention of the CIA and even was reportedly visited by the US congressman Charlie Wilson personally. After the Afghanistan War Haqqani created and ruled a military network after his name, which had close ties with jihadists and even was associated with Osama Bin Laden who was present in the region during the war.

Later Jalaluddin passed the leadership to his son, Sirajuddin Haqqani, now deputy leader of the Afghan Taliban.

The Haqqani network was declared a terrorist organization by the United States in 2012 over its attacks on the US troops and Afghan government facilities. The group is maintaining close ties with Taliban and the al-Qaeda terror group, outlawed in Russia.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia

