Jordanian Delegation May Attend Upcoming Damascus International Fair in Syria

AMMAN (Sputnik) – A Jordanian delegation may participate in the Damascus International Fair, slated for September 6-15, Atef Tarawneh, the speaker of the lower house of the Jordanian parliament, told Sputnik on Monday.

"A very large Jordanian delegation may head [to Syria] in the coming days, our relations will be restored," Tarawneh said.

The lawmaker noted that the group of officials, that would go to Syria for participating in the fair, would be a high-level delegation.

The Damascus International Fair is the major and the oldest fair in the Middle East launched for the first time in 1954.

In 2017, the event was carried out for the first time since the beginning of the Syrian armed conflict in 2011.

While last year, 43 countries participated in the fair, 48 states have already confirmed they will send their representatives to this year’s event.