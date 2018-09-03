Jordanian Delegation May Attend Upcoming Damascus International Fair in Syria

"A very large Jordanian delegation may head [to Syria] in the coming days, our relations will be restored," Tarawneh said.
The Damascus International Fair is the major and the oldest fair in the Middle East launched for the first time in 1954.
In 2017, the event was carried out for the first time since the beginning of the Syrian armed conflict in 2011.
While last year, 43 countries participated in the fair, 48 states have already confirmed they will send their representatives to this year’s event.
