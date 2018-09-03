Iran Blasts Western Media for False Image of Country Under US Sanctions

"The narratives of Western media of the Middle East developments are different from the reality on the grounds…. We should coordinate the subjects and contents in order to create an opportunity for the balance of power," the IRNA news agency quoted Salehi as saying on the sidelines of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) meeting in Tehran.
According to the official, Western media was painting a false picture of Iran under Washington's sanctions.
Sanctions Against Iran
After the sanctions took effect, some Western media have reported that they were having a devastating effect on Iran's economy, including the collapse of the Iranian rial, inflation and power shortages.
Iran has refuted reports on the economy being influenced by US restrictions. In August, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attributed his country's current economic problems to internal factors rather than sanctions.
