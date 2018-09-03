Zarif Arrives in Damascus to Hold Talks With Syrian Officials – Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Damascus to hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem and President Bashar Assad, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated.

"Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Damascus with a political delegation at the official invitation of Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem for talks and consultations with his counterpart, as well as with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis," the ministry said in a statement posted in Soroush messenger.

According to the media reports, during negotiations with the Syrian authorities, Zarif will discuss the situation in Syria and bilateral relations.

READ MORE: Syrian FM: White Helmets Kidnapped 44 Children to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar US Rejects Russia's Data on Chemical Weapons Provocations Being Prepared in Syria - Lavrov

This visit takes place on the eve of the meeting of the Presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey, which is scheduled for September 7 in Tehran, the Iranian press reports.

Last week, Iran's defense minister signed an agreement for defense cooperation between the two countries with his Syrian counterpart during his visit to the country.

Iran, alongside Russia and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.