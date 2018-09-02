Register
23:32 GMT +302 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ciudad libia de Sirte

    Hundreds Flee in Huge Libya Prison Break Near Tripoli - Police

    © REUTERS / Ismail Zitouny
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    211

    Some 400 detainees escaped after a riot on Sunday at a prison in the southern suburbs of the Libyan capital Tripoli, AFP reported.

    "The detainees were able to force open the doors and leave," Libyan police said in a statement as quoted by AFP, stressing that a skirmish between rival militias raged near the prison of Ain Zara. However, the police did not specify what crimes the escapees had committed.

    An aerial shot taken from a helicopter shows the Libyan capital Tripoli. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD TURKIA
    Libyan Gov't Imposes State of Emergency in Tripoli Over Clashes in City Suburbs
    Starting August 26, the southern suburbs of Tripoli saw multiple clashes between the so-called Seventh Brigade from Tarhouna, also known as Kaniyat, and the Tripoli Revolutionaries Battalion (TRB), nominally affiliated with the GNA Interior Ministry. At least 40 people have been reported killed.

    Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war, which resulted in the overthrow of its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the country is governed by the House of Representatives with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Saturday the continued hostilities in and near Tripoli, in particular, the indiscriminate shelling, which killed and injured civilians, including children.

    READ MORE: Doom and Gloom: Libya Imploding Into Chaos Five Years After NATO Bombings

    Officers of the Irish Navy ship Le Eithne rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.
    © AP Photo /
    'This Will Not Be Easy': Italy, Libya to Find It Hard to Stop Migration Flow
    The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) NGO said in a statement Friday that approximately 8,000 refugees and asylum seekers remain trapped in closed detention centers in dire humanitarian conditions following recent clashes between rival armed groups in Libyan capital Tripoli.

    Moreover, Libya has been serving as a major smuggling center and a transit point for undocumented migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa and wishing to reach the European continent. According to the UN figures, over 60,300 undocumented migrants have attempted to reach Europe using routes in the Mediterranean Sea since the beginning of the year.

    Related:

    Libyan Gov't Imposes State of Emergency in Tripoli Over Clashes in City Suburbs
    Libya's Tripoli Security Chief Kidnapped by Local Militia - Reports
    Gaddafi-Linked Terror Cell Arrested in Tripoli Over Plotting Attacks - Reports
    UK Apologizes for 'Illegally' Returning Libyan Ex-Militant Leader to Tripoli
    Tags:
    turmoil, prison break, militias, fighting, Tripoli, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse