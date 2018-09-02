Libyan Gov't Imposes State of Emergency in Tripoli Over Clashes in City Suburbs

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Sunday a state of emergency in the country's capital and its surroundings due to persistent clashes between rival armed groups.

"[The government] demands [the parties] to stop aggression in Tripoli and to observe the UN-mediated ceasefire agreement," the government said in a statement, adding that it had no disagreements with any city in Libya or its residents.

Starting August 26, the southern suburbs of Tripoli saw multiple clashes between the so-called Seventh Brigade from Tarhouna, also known as Kaniyat, and the Tripoli Revolutionaries Battalion (TRB), nominally affiliated with the GNA Interior Ministry. At least 40 people have been reported killed.

READ MORE: Russia, Putin Personally Need to Get Involved to Settle Libyan Crisis — Army

© AFP 2018 / DELIL SOULEIMAN Analysts on How US Invasion of Afghanistan, Libya and Syria Misfired on India

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war, which resulted in the overthrow of its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the country is governed by the House of Representatives with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The UN-backed Government of National Accord, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.