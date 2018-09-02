Immense Fire Breaks Out at Prosecutor's Office in Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)

The fire started at Saudi Arabia’s public prosecution building in the city of Dammam. At least 20 firefighting and rescue units were deployed to battle the blaze and it was later reported that the blaze had been contained, according to the broadcaster Al Arabiya.

Al Arabiya reported that the incident hadn't killed or injured anyone, adding that a source from the public prosecutor's office had also confirmed that no files or documents were lost due the fire.

People made footages of the huge blaze and shared them on the social media.

حريق مبنى النيابة العامه في الدمام نتج عن مشكلة كهربائيه.#الدمام pic.twitter.com/WZmbRYtEhQ — الشرقيه تويتر (@eastrentwitte) 2 сентября 2018 г.

​Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, Prince of the Eastern Province has stated that a committee would be formed in order to investigate the accident.