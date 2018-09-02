Iranian Army Should Boost Capacities, But War 'Unlikely' - Supreme Leader

Earlier, Deputy Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for Political Affairs, brigadier general Rasoul Sanayee Raad noted that there would be "no ultimate victory" in case the US starts a war against Iran.

"Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that, based on political calculations, there is no likelihood of a military war, but added that the armed forces must be vigilant… and raise their personnel and equipment capacities," Supreme Leader's website stated on Sunday.

The statement followed the words of Iranian deputy defense minister Mohammad Ahadi, who had said a day earlier that Tehran planned to increase ballistic and cruise missile capacity and acquire new military equipment, stressing that the international sanctions against the country had failed to suppress Iranian industry.

All this news about a military build-up come amid growing tensions with the United States, as the first wave of sanctions against Iran was re-imposed by the US on August 6 due to Washington's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iranian nuclear deal. However, other signatories to the JCPOA, have refused to support the restrictions, confirming their commitment to the agreement with the Islamic Republic.