Register
15:30 GMT +302 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Secrets of Underground Life and War Inside the Syrian Tunnels

    Idlib Militants Dig Huge Tunnel Network, Plan Chem Weapons Provocations – Source

    © Sputnik / Michail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 110

    Moscow previously informed the UN and submitted evidence about planned provocations in the province of Idlib using chemical weapons. According to the Russian foreign minister, militants are hoping to use such provocations to convince Western countries to launch a new round of airstrikes on Damascus’ positions.

    Sputnik Arabia's sources have reported that militants from the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are digging a tunnel network throughout the province as a part of their preparations for battle against the Syrian army. Locals told Sputnik that the group had forced thousands of captives to dig the tunnels both with and without special equipment. The sources also said that some of the tunnels were so wide that a car could drive through them.

    READ MORE: Lavrov: Russia Submitted Proof of Planned Chemical Attack in Idlib to UN, OPCW

    Sources noted that the tunnels look very much like the ones that were previously found in Eastern Ghouta. Since many of the militants from Ghouta have relocated to Idlib, it is possible that those who constructed the tunnels there are now overseeing the same work in Idlib.

    Another local source in Idlib told Sputnik that a cold storage truck carrying gas cylinders had been spotted in the province. According to the sources, the truck arrived from Turkey and drove to the former headquarters of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham south of the city of Idlib. There, workers of African appearance, who spoke English and French, loaded the cylinders, which looked like oxygen tanks used in hospitals, onto the truck.

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy to US: Militants to Create Provocation in Idlib Aided by UK Forces

    After it was fully loaded, the source said, the truck moved on — but this time it was accompanied by a column of cars equipped with machine guns belonging to Tahrir al-Sham and the Turkistan Islamic Party* in Syria. The cold storage truck made a stop in the Jisr al-Shughur region and then drove in the direction of northern Hama, the source told Sputnik. Its destination remains unknown.

    Russian envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia warned the UN Security Council on August 28 that militants were preparing to stage chemical attacks in Idlib in order to pin it on Damascus. The information was earlier also reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, which noted that militants were planning to attack Hama and Aleppo as well, hoping that staged chemical attacks would force the US to launch more strikes against the Syrian army.

    READ MORE: Turkey Working With Iran, Russia to Avoid Provocation in Syria's Idlib — Erdogan

    The US, UK and France earlier this year accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta and launched coordinated airstrikes against the Syrian government facilities that had allegedly produced the weapons.

    The airstrikes were condemned by Russia as an unprovoked attack against a sovereign state. The Russian Defense Ministry later presented witnesses of the so called "chemical attack" in Eastern Ghouta to members of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). These witnesses said that there had been no chemical attack in Ghouta and recounted in detail how the video, allegedly proving the attack, had been staged.

    *The Turkistan Islamic Party is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Related:

    Syria’s FM Walid Muallem: UK Helped White Helmets Smuggle Chlorine to Idlib
    Lavrov: Russia Submitted Proof of Planned Chemical Attack in Idlib to UN, OPCW
    Syrian Envoy Slams UN Chief for Siding With 'Aggressors' on Idlib Issue
    Turkey Working With Iran, Russia to Avoid Provocation in Syria's Idlib - Erdogan
    Syrian FM: White Helmets Kidnapped 44 Children to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib
    Some 10,000 Nusra, Al-Qaeda Terrorists in Idlib Have to Be Defeated - De Mistura
    Tags:
    provocations, false flag, underground tunnels, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse