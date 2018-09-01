Syrian Army Finds Foreign-Made Weapons Left by Terrorists in Quneitra - Report

Syrian authorities regularly find caches and depots full of military equipment and medical supplies left by fleeing militants during mop-up operations, with some of the arms made in the US, Europe and Israel.

Syrian government forces have in the course of their mop-up operations found large amounts of weapons and other military equipment in depots located in the towns of al-Maalaqah and Jabata al-Khashab in the province of Quneitra, SANA reported. Apart from weaponry, large quantities of medicines were also found in the depots. The weapons storages were reportedly abandoned by Daesh* and Jabhat al-Nusra*.

According to the news agency, the weapons depots contained automatic rifles, sniper rifles, machine guns and ammunition — some of which were reportedly made in the US and Israel.

In August, the Russian General Staff confirmed that the Syrian government had successfully regained control over the provinces of Al-Suwayda, Daraa, and Quneitra in southern Syria. Control was established partially due to the Russian Reconciliation Center having convinced some of the militants to lay down their weapons and either move to the province of Idlib, to their families or join the fight against Daesh* and other terrorist groups.

The Syrian army regularly finds weapons caches abandoned by militants after combing the recaptured territories. Findings often include American, European and Israeli-made weapons, according to state media. In July, Syrian authorities found an arms depot in the neighboring province of Daraa with a significant quantity of US-made TOW anti-tank missiles.