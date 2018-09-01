Tehran to Acquire Next Gen Fighters and Submarines, Boost Missile Capacity

Earlier in August, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the development of the nation's missile capacity will remain Iran's top military priority, Fars News Agency reported.

Mohammad Ahadi, deputy defense minister for international affairs, unveiled plans of the Iranian military upgrade, IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

"Increasing ballistic and cruise missile capacity… and the acquisition of new generation fighters and heavy and long-range vessels and submarines with various weapons capabilities are among the new plans of this ministry," Ahadi said.

The official stressed that the international sanctions against Tehran had failed to suppress Iranian industry, in particular the arms production of the Islamic Republic.

"We have the necessary infrastructure and what we need to do is research and development, and at the same time upgrade and update the defense industry while relying on the country's very high scientific capacities and tens of thousands of graduates in technical fields and engineering," he stated.

Previously, Tehran refused to discuss its missile program with other states, underlining that it is of a defensive nature and has no links to the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).