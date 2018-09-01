Iran Plans to Supply Syria With Its Own Jets, S-300 Analogues – Reports

Last week, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami met with his Syrian counterpart Ali Abdullah Ayyoub and President Bashar Assad to sign an agreement on defense cooperation.

Iran is set to supply its own domestically produced jets and missile defense systems to Syria, Al-Masdar News reported, citing a military source in Damascus. Specifically, Tehran reportedly plans to send its newest fighter jet, the Kowsar, which was presented in August 2018, and the missile defense system Bavar 373, which was presented in 2016 and is described as an analogue to the Russian S-300.

The report does not reveal the date when supplies are to begin or any other specific details. Tehran and Damascus have not commented the report.

READ MORE: Tehran Reportedly Arms Iraqi Militias 'To Have Backup Plan If Iran Attacked'

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami visited Damascus at the end of August and held talks with President Bashar Assad and his Minister of Defense Ali Abdullah Ayyoub. Hatami offered Syria Iran's help in both post-war reconstruction and in developing military equipment. The defense ministers also signed an agreement aimed at developing military and defense cooperation.

Tel Aviv has previously accused the Islamic Republic of sending troops to Syria in order to attack Israel and has conducted several air raids against alleged Iranian positions in the Arab Republic. Tehran has denied the accusations, having noted that it has only sent military advisers to Syria, and slammed the Israeli airstrikes.