IDF Uses Tear Gas Against Palestinian Protesters in West Bank - Reports

According to the Wafa news agency, dozens of Palestinians who oppose Israel's plans to seize land for settlements were injured.
On Thursday, media reported that Assaf was wounded with a rubber bullet in clashes with the Israeli military near the city of Ramallah.
Israel's housing construction activities in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem are one of the main stumbling blocks of the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. There are about 600,000 Israelis living in the Jewish-only housing units in the contested areas.
READ MORE: Gaza Honeypot: IDF Says Hamas Uses Instagram to Lure, Compromise Soldiers
All comments
Show new comments (0)