IDF Uses Tear Gas Against Palestinian Protesters in West Bank - Reports

GAZA (Sputnik) - Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and used sound bombs and tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters in the village of Ras Karkar near the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, Palestinian media reported Friday.

According to the Wafa news agency, dozens of Palestinians who oppose Israel's plans to seize land for settlements were injured.

Palestinian Minister for the Wall and Settlements Walid Assaf told the publication that the struggle would continue until "the plans of the occupation forces aimed at seizing land and expelling citizens are disrupted".

On Thursday, media reported that Assaf was wounded with a rubber bullet in clashes with the Israeli military near the city of Ramallah.

Israel's housing construction activities in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem are one of the main stumbling blocks of the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. There are about 600,000 Israelis living in the Jewish-only housing units in the contested areas.

READ MORE: Gaza Honeypot: IDF Says Hamas Uses Instagram to Lure, Compromise Soldiers