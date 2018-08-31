US Military Makes Preliminary List of Possible Targets in Syria - Reports

Among the main targets that could be struck if US President Donald Trump were to order a new round of airstrikes in the country are Syrian facilities alleged to be connected with chemical weapons production, CNN reported.

However, decisions on any specific strikes have not yet been made, a US administration official familiar with the matter told CNN, stressing that the US military could be engaged very quickly if the believed Damascus had launched a chemical weapons attack.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement earlier on Friday that the US sees Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's defense of a possible operation in the province of Idlib as an escalation of the conflict.

Sergey Lavrov is defending Syrian and Russian assault on #Idlib. The Russians and Assad agreed not to permit this. The U.S sees this as an escalation of an already dangerous conflict. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) 31 августа 2018 г.

The 3 million Syrians, who have already been forced out of their homes and are now in #Idlib, will suffer from this aggression. Not good. The world is watching. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) 31 августа 2018 г.

Lavrov has said Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government has the legitimate right to expel terrorists from Idlib where groups such as the Jabhat al-Nusra have taken refuge.

Speculation about the possibility of a chemical weapons attack in Syria has grown in recent weeks after Russian officials warned of a plot to launch such an assault in order to provoke western retaliation against the Syrian government.

Lavrov said Russia has evidence that such an attack is being prepared and has already transferred this proof to both the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the United Nations.

Meanwhile, The Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces will hold joint large-scale training exercises in the Mediterranean Sea on September 1-8. Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the naval exercises in the Mediterranean area are a normal thing and every country has the right to hold such drills.

Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Vladimir Korolevhas said that the zone of the upcoming maneuvers in the Mediterranean has been declared temporarily dangerous for regular navigation and air traffic.

The US Defense Department told Sputnik on Thursday it was aware of reports of a huge military exercise Russia planned to stage in the Mediterranean Sea this week, and hoped it would follow the rules of safe conduct.

