Register
14:53 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran

    Tehran Reportedly Arms Iraqi Militias 'To Have Backup Plan If Iran Attacked'

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The report comes amid increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington that started after the latter abandoned the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The US insists that a new deal, hindering Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs must be reached.

    Tehran has been supplying its Shi'ite allies in Iraq with short-range ballistic missiles and means of their production over the last several months, Reuters reported on August 31, citing anonymous sources among Iranian officials, Iraqi and western intelligence. According to the media outlet, the reason behind the move was to build up its deterrence capacity in the event of an attack.

    "The logic was to have a backup plan if Iran was attacked. The number of missiles is not high, just a couple of dozen, but it can be increased if necessary," an anonymous senior Iranian official said.

    One anonymous western source, interviewed by Reuters, said that the alleged arming was a warning to the US and Israel after the latter carried out airstrikes on purported locations of Iranian troops in Syria. Iraqi and Iranian sources said that the decision was made 18 months ago, but the process ramped up only recently.

    According to the report, Iraqi allies of Iran have been trained to produce and launch ballistic missiles. At least two factories, one in al-Zafaraniya and one in Iraqi Kurdistan, were reportedly used for that purpose. According to one of the anonymous Iraqi intelligence sources, Baghdad was aware of the supplies of Iranian missiles to Iraqi militants, who used them to fight Daesh*.

    READ MORE: Caught in the Middle: How Trump's Anti-Iran Sanctions Inflicting Pain on Iraqis

    Neither the Iraqi military, nor the government has commented on the report. The CIA and Pentagon have also remained silent. Iranian officials also declined to comment on the report.

    A spokesman for Iran's mission to the UN, in response to a Wall Street Journal article containing allegations of Iran arming various groups fighting against the US during the Iraq War, said that Tehran was only helping Iraqis "for the purposes of self-defense" against Daesh*.

    READ MORE: Iraq to Stop Trading With Iran in US Dollars Due to Sanctions — Gov't Spokesman

    Relations between Israel and Iran have always been strained as the latter doesn't recognize Israel's right to exist as a state. Tel Aviv, for its part, has accused Iran of allegedly sending its troops and proxies to Syria in order to attack Israel and even carried out air raids on the alleged positions of these groups in the Arab Republic. Tehran has denied these claims and strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes.

    Tehran and Washington's relations, always rather strained, also worsened after US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the Iran nuclear deal. Under the deal, also known as the JCPOA, Tehran agreed to maintain the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for a gradual lifting of sanctions. The US has promised to impose the harshest sanctions against Iran until it agrees to review the previous agreement and conclude a new one.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Related:

    Iranian MP Demands Over Trillion Dollars in War Reparations From Iraq
    Caught in the Middle: How Trump's Anti-Iran Sanctions Inflicting Pain on Iraqis
    Visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Abadi to Iran Canceled - Reports
    Iraq to Stop Trading With Iran in US Dollars Due to Sanctions - Gov't Spokesman
    Iraqi PM: We Won't Interact With Anti-Iran Sanctions, Will Protect Our Interests
    Israel Obtained List of Iranian Targets in Iraq For Potential Strikes - Report
    Turkey Maintains Dialogue With Iran on Anti-PKK Offensive in Iraq - Ankara
    Tags:
    anonymous sources, report, ballistic missiles, militants, Shi'a, United States, Israel, Iran, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse