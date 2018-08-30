US Hits Al-Qaeda With Serial Airstrikes in Yemen - Centcom

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces have carried out six airstrikes against the al-Qaeda terrorist group in Yemen since May 16, US Central Command said in a press release on Thursday.

"US Central Command has conducted six counterterrorism airstrikes targeting the al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula terrorist network in Yemen in three separate governorates since May 16, bringing the total number of airstrikes to 34, Centcom officials announced today," the release said.

The strikes targeted AQAP in the Shabwah, Hadramawt and Bayda governorates of Yemen, the release said.

The AQAP terrorist network is taking advantage of the situation in Yemen to use the country as a base for plotting, directing and encouraging terror attacks abroad, the release added.

Yemen is engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Meanwhile, terrorists from AQAP have been gaining strength and a foothold in Yemen against the background of political and humanitarian crisis in the Middle Eastern country.

Central Command said earlier that this particular terrorist network was taking advantage of the situation in Yemen to use the country as a safe haven as it conducts operations to inspire terror attacks against the United States, its citizens and allies

Multiple human rights organizations have criticized the coalition for indiscriminate bombings which result in civilian casualties.

