Palestinian Minister Injured in Clashes With Israeli Army - Reports

According to the news agency WAFA, Anti-Settlement Commission Chairman Walid Assaf was wounded by a rubber bullet during a clash with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday.

"A Palestinian minister, Walid Assaf, was wounded today by a rubber bullet in clashes with the Israeli army in the Ramallah area," WAFA reported.

There is currently no further information on the minister's condition.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the protests dubbed the Great March of Return.

READ MORE: Mahmoud Abbas Against 'Destroying' Israel With Palestine Migrant Influx — Report

Since then, clashes between Palestinians and the IDF have already left at least 170 Palestinians dead and about 18,000 others wounded.