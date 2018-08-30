US Navy Busts Sailboat Overloaded With Small Arms in Gulf of Aden – Reports

The crew of the USS Jason Dunham boarded the vessel on Tuesday after being granted its permission. The destroyer was in the area for a Naval Forces Central Command operation.
🇺🇸 #USNavy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Jason Dunham (MMSI:366997034) had been operating in the United States Fifth Fleet area of responsibility, and went dark 2018-08-27 18:48Z, presumably to stalk the vessel.#USSJasonDunham #DDG109#AIShttps://t.co/PTHZcdm1gW pic.twitter.com/WifuDRBLT1— Steffan Watkins 🇨🇦 (@steffanwatkins) 29 августа 2018 г.
The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations engaged in the armed conflict between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels in March 2015 and has since then been carrying out airstrikes against Houthis.
According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, the conflict in Yemen has left 6,660 civilians dead and 10,563 injured from March 2015 to August 2018.
