Russian Envoy to US: Militants to Create Provocation Idlib Aided by UK Forces

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is hopeful that the US government will take efforts to prevent terrorists from using chemical weapons in Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are hopeful that the United States will do everything in their power to prevent the use of chemical weapons by terrorists and will act responsibly," Antonov said on Wednesday. Antonov pointed out that Russia has also warned US officials against conducting strikes in Syria.

Moreover, Russian Envoy to US also stressed in a statement that UK Special Services are preparing to launch another fake chemical attack in Syria as a pretext for the West to conduct missile strikes.

"This provocation, which is being prepared with active involvement of British Special Services, may become a pretext for the western ‘trio’ (Washington-London-Paris) to conduct another missile strike against Syrian military and civil infrastructure," Antonov said.

Russia's Defense Ministry warned earlier this week that the leader of the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, which is affiliated with the al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Nusra terrorist organization, was planning a chemical attack against civilians in Idlib in order to provoke western nations into retaliating against Damascus.

In addition to these terror organizations, thousands of jihadists have been reportedly transported to the province from other Syrian regions under deals conducted with Damascus.

