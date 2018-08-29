Register
22:13 GMT +329 August 2018
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    'No Threat Will Deter Us': Netanyahu Slams Iran-Syria Cooperation - Reports

    The Israeli Prime Minister declared that “there’s no place for the weak” in the Middle East, and that Israeli forces will continue to oppose alleged attempts by Iran to expand its influence in Syria.

    Commenting on the recently announced cooperation agreement between Iran and Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it will not deter Israel, Haaretz reports.

    "Whoever threatens us with demise puts himself in similar danger, and anyway won't achieve what they set out to do," Netanyahu declared, adding that "no threat will deter us."

    The Prime Minister also said that Israel will continue to oppose Iran’s alleged attempts to strengthen its positions in Syria, adding that Tel Aviv "won't give up this goal, as we didn't give up the effort to cancel the bad nuclear deal with Iran."

    According to the newspaper, Netanyahu also claimed that the pressure applied by Israel on Iran allegedly helped scare the Iranian government, citing a speech made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as proof.

    "We saw the fruits borne [out of the pressure applied by Israel] in the words of the Iranian President, who said that many among the Iranian people have lost faith in Iran's future and strength due to the renewed financial sanctions," Netanyahu said.

    He added that "in the Middle East, and in many parts of the world, there's a simple truth: there's no place for the weak,” and that "the strong are the ones who are respected, the strong are the ones with whom alliances are struck, and eventually the strong are the ones with whom you make peace."

    Earlier this week, the defense ministers of Iran and Syria signed a deal to develop military and defense cooperation between the two countries.

    "Syria is passing the phase of crisis to the phase of reconstruction and as a result, the signed agreement will define the areas of presence, contribution and cooperation between Tehran and Damascus," Iranian Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami said.

    READ MORE: Syria Spurns US Offer to Pull Out Troops as Trade for Iran Withdrawal — Report

    Tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, with Tel Aviv expressing concern over Tehran's alleged attempts to establish a permanent military presence in Syria and thus expand its clout throughout the region.

    Israel has also conducted airstrikes on Syrian territory, claiming that they targeted militant groups controlled by Iran.

    Tehran, which refuses to recognize Israel, denies the claims, noting that the country has only been sending military advisers to train troops loyal to Damascus since Iran supports Syrian President Bashar Assad in his struggle against the terrorist groups that are active in the country.

