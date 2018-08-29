Russian Foreign Ministry Says Unaware of Alleged Syria-US Intelligence Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry is unaware of the alleged negotiations between delegations of the US and Syrian intelligence services, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday.

"We do not have such information," Bogdanov told reporters.

On Tuesday, Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper reported citing sources that the US high-ranking delegation had visited Damascus in June and held a meeting with senior officials of the Syrian security agencies.

The US delegation reportedly stated that Washington would pull out its troops from Syria if Iranian forces are withdrawn from southern Syria, US companies are granted oil concessions in Syria's east and the US side is fully provided with information about terrorist groups in Syria, in particular, foreign fighter who could return to the Western countries.

Speaking further, Bogdanov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry did not have information on alleged US preparations to deploy a missile defense network in northern Syria.

"It is necessary to ask our American colleagues, I do not know," Bogdanov told reporters.

Former Commander of Syria's Deir ez-Zor Military Assembly Fayez Esmer told Yeni Safak newspaper Tuesday that the Pentagon is getting ready to set a missile defense shield in Syria’s northeastern Al Hasakah and Rmelan.