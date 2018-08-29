Iran to Take ‘Measures’ if States Break Int’l Law in Strait Of Hormuz - Official

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's energy adviser said that if Iran closes the Straight of Hurmuz, the UN Security Council is likely to authorize military action.

"Thanks to the Revolutionary Guards' Navy, the hostile countries are worried before crossing the Strait of Hormuz," Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by IRNA on Wednesday.

"They have followed the international laws in the last year, but if they breach the laws, they will face confrontation and our controlling measures,” he added.

Earlier, Iran has threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off the main oil shipping route, in response to any hostile actions from the US.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW