China Rejects Reports On Building Military Base in Afghanistan

"These reports are not true," Hua Chunying China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told at a briefing.
READ MORE: US Bombers Strike Taliban Near China, Tajikistan Borders in Afghanistan
According to the newspaper, the rumored base in an isolated Wakhan Corridor in northeastern Afghanistan is said to be fully funded by Beijing.
On Tuesday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing sources that China had started building a training camp for Afghan servicemen to support Afghanistan's counterterrorism efforts.
Nevertheless, a Chinese embassy official in Kabul was scarce on providing details on the project, saying only that Beijing was engaged in "capacity-building" in Afghanistan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)