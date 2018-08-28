Trump, Merkel Call for Intl Action to Prevent Humanitarian Crisis in Idlib

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called for international efforts to prevent the humanitarian crisis in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The President spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany this morning to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest, including crisis resolution in Syria… Both leaders called for international actions to prevent humanitarian crisis in Idlib province," the statement read.

Last week, Bolton said that Washington saw Syrian government’s plans to resume offensive military activities in the Syrian Idlib province, adding that the United States would "respond very strongly" if Damascus uses chemical weapons.

In turn, Moscow has warned the west against new reckless moves toward the Middle Eastern country.

The Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said earlier that a group of militants, who have undergone a training by the UK private military company Olive Group, plans to stage rescuing the victims of the planned chemical weapons attack in Syria's western Idlib province.

Moreover, terrorists of the Tahrir al-Sham group (affiliated with the Jabhat Nusra) are preparing a provocation in the Syrian western Idlib province to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians, accroding to Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW