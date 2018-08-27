US Destroyer Can Strike Any Part of Syria From Mediterranean - Russian MoD

"The United States keeps building up the group of cruise missile carriers in the Middle East region, connected with the preparation of a regular provocation with an alleged 'use of chemical weapons' in the province of Idlib," Konashenkov said.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the US destroyer may strike any part of Syria from the Mediterranean.chemical weapons in Syria, and the US could use this as a reason for a new attack on Syrian state facilities.
For this purpose, the destroyer USS The Sullivans, armed with 56 cruise missiles, arrived in the Persian Gulf several days ago, while a US В-1В bomber carrying 24 air-to-surface AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles has been deployed at Al Udeid air base in Qatar, Konashenkov noted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)