Register
14:45 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    EU and US flags

    EU Prevents Iran-Berlin Escalation by Quick Reaction to US Sanctions on Tehran

    © AFP 2018 / GEORGES GOBET
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - Europe has managed to prevent the situation around Iran from further escalation owing to its quick and proper reaction to the recently reintroduced US sanctions on Tehran, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

    "For instance, Iran. It is important that we have rapidly reacted to the reintroduced US sanctions and, legally speaking, have protected European enterprises from them. We are working together with the British, French and others to maintain economic relations and turnover with Iran. Many complex issues concerning details remain open, but we have managed to avoid an escalation," Maas said at a conference in Berlin.

    According to Maas, the situation would have otherwise turned into an arms race in the Middle East with "predictably devastating consequences."

    READ MORE: 'Independent SWIFT' Issue Amid US Sanctions Shows EU Colossus With Feet of Clay

    In May, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose sanctions against Tehran and third states doing business with Iran.

    Iranians burn US flags during an anti-US demonstration outside the former US embassy headquarters in the capital Tehran on May 9, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Tehran Accuses US of Waging 'Psychological War' Against Iran, Business Partners
    The first set of restrictions, which include a ban on purchasing US currency, trading in gold and other precious metals, buying aluminum and steel for industrial purposes, and performing activities related to Iran’s sovereign debt, took effect on August 5. The second portion, including sanctions on Iran's port operations, energy sector and foreign transactions, will be effectuated in November.

    Following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, the European Union along with other signatories to the accord has repeatedly stressed their interest in preserving ties with Iran. Since then, the European Union has amended its Blocking Statute to protect the interests of EU companies doing business with Iran.

    Related:

    Tehran Accuses US of Waging 'Psychological War' Against Iran, Business Partners
    10 Killed, 5 Injured in Collapse of Residential Buildings in Iran - Reports
    Iran Says Some OPEC Members Work in US Interests
    Tags:
    nuclear, sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU, Heiko Maas, Donald Trump, Germany, Iran, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse