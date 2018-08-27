Iran Has Full Control of Gulf and Strait of Hormuz - Revolutionary Guards Chief

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) held large-scale military drills in the Persian Gulf. The IRGC said they were ready to disrupt other countries' oil shipments through the strait if Iran's own exports were impeded.

Iran has full control of gulf and strait of Hormuz, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard navy chief.

Iranian officials have earlier threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off the main oil shipping route, in retaliation for any hostile actions from the US.

In early July, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps held large-scale military drills in the Persian Gulf. The drills were part of the annual exercises framework.

In June, the US Department of State urged oil companies to stop exporting oil from Iran by November to avoid US sanctions.

In May, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would leave the nuclear agreement with Iran that stipulated Tehran should guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for the gradual lifting of sanctions.