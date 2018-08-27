Russia Registered Ceasefire Violations in 13 Locations in Syrian Idlib Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian ceasefire monitors in Syria have registered numerous ceasefire violations in 13 locations in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry said late on Sunday.

Moreover, truce breaches were recorded in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama, the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

In southwestern Syria, militants surrendered almost 150 weapons and a tonne of ammunition of various types and calibers, according to the Russian military,

One humanitarian action has been held by Russia over the past 24 hours in the southern Quneitra province. A total of 2.5 tonnes of food were provided to the civilians residing in the province, the ministry noted.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

Syria has been devastated by years of violent military conflict which with government forces fighting multiple militant and terror groups.