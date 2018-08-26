Iranian Military Plane Crashes During Landing - Reports

According to IRNA news agency, an Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed in Dezful in the Iranian southwestern Khuzestan province on Sunday.

The pilot was killed; his co-pilot was survived and was hospitalized.

Army's F-5 Fighter Jet Crashes in Southern Iran, Pilot Killedhttps://t.co/oAA91xASSW pic.twitter.com/cfpSpFf8kF — Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) August 26, 2018

​The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Northrop F-5 "Freedom Fighter Tiger II" is an American light multi-role fighter, first built during the 1970s by Northrop.

READ MORE: US Man Crashes Plane Into Own Home After Assaulting Wife

The airplane was intended primarily for export to countries that received American military assistance. At various times it was used by many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, becoming one of the most widespread combat aircraft in the world.

According to reports, Iran bought its F-5 fighters from the United States before the 1979 Islamic revolution and still has 48 in service.