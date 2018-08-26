Strong Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Western Iran - USGS

Strong earthquake hit near Iran's Bakhtaran, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake has hit 55 miles off Bakhtaran, Iran, the United States Geological survey reported.

Bakhtaran is located more than 300 miles west from Iran's capital city of Tehran. The city is home to 946,651 according to the census data from 2016.

The quake was registered at 22:13 GMT, with the epicenter located 31 kilometers (8 miles) to the west of the town of Javanrud at the depth of 10 kilometers, according to the USGS data.

Previous month, Iran experienced several earthquakes in a row. A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Iran's southeastern Kerman province after three earthquakes hit country earlier. Some 290 people were injured as a result of a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in the country's western province of Kermanshah back then.